2 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $2,094

Settlers’ Trail is a senior living (55+) apartment community located 30 mins north of Madison in Lodi, Wisconsin (Columbia County) near Lake Wisconsin & a short drive to Wisconsin Dells, Portage, & Baraboo bluffs. Each apartment comes with spacious floor plans, full-size kitchen, & a full-size washer & dryer! Building amenities include an activity room, library/TV room, exercise room, dining room, & an underground heated garage w/elevator to all floors. Enjoy community service amenities like local transportation, weekly housekeeping, continental breakfast, Personal Emergency Response button, and on-site PT services. All utilities included!

