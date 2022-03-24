 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,245

Avail August 1 or 15. This great apartment offers bright living room, updated kitchen and bath, 2 good-sized bedrooms with closets, large deck & free laundry in basement! Wood floors. Garbage Disposal. Full Bathroom. Fabulous location close to campus, capitol, bus line & bike trails, shopping, restaurants and more! Pets accepted ($25/cat, $50/dog monthly). No smoking. Parking for 2 cars tandem available ($150/monthly)

