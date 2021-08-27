2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,345,000

This 2 level luxury condominium architecturally designed by Clockwork, Kansas City, boasts gourmet kitchen with oversize island featuring Wolf appliances, steam oven, warming and freezer drawers PLUS separate pantry area for all your prep allows you to hide dishes, pans, etc. Entryway cabinets w/plenty of storage - vital if you want to appear clutter free. Walnut woods & symmetrically cut "mirror image" slabs of Calcutta marble in the kitchen island fascia & bathrooms. Living area with floor to ceiling windows offer breathtaking views looking out to Lake Monona. Extra seating areas on both levels. Both bedrooms can be used as a master suite with ample space & closets. Office allows you to be both in the space but still have privacy. A total refurbishment! 600+ Sq ft storage unit included.