This is the perfect home for individuals, couples or even Roommates. Oak Park Terrace Manufactured home community offers the perfect lifestyle for you. This Brand New 2 bed 2 bath Home offers over 960 Sq.Ft of living space and sells for only $54,900 plus low lot fees. Enjoy this open floor plan, upgraded appliances, and much more. Oak Park Terrace is located minutes away from the Dane County Airport and is close to public transportation, golf courses, farmer s markets, UW Campus, museums, and restaurants. Call us today to schedule a Self-Tour. Don't forget to ask about our Affordable Finance options.
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,350
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Indiana man broke the Wisconsin state record for the biggest channel catfish caught with a bow and arrow while fishing the Wisconsin River …
Dells Travel Mart Pharmacy will close July 15 and four of the Dells Travel Mart’s convenience store and gas station locations will be sold to …
The Graham Drug Company building is being honored on DeWitt Street with a nod to the year the building opened.
Claiming as early as possible could be a fantastic decision.
Two children in Beaver Dam were found in the woods near where they were reported missing Tuesday.
Christopher Hobeika and Natalie Westerman decided it was time for a new challenge. So when the opportunity knocked to re-open a Chicago-style …
An Elroy woman is charged for methamphetamine after allegedly passing out in her car in a Mauston resident’s backyard.
At 10:47 a.m. Sunday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office along with Beaver Dam Paramedics responded to a report of a 41-year-old man who had be…
POYNETTE — An indoor air-quality manufacturing facility in Poynette has nearly doubled its employees since 2020 and wants to hire 50 more peop…
The owner of The Barn Restaurant & Bar, S5566 County Highway DL, told Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock during a sentencing…