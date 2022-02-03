 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,430

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,430

Your new home is waiting for you in Oak Park Terrace, a well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community. If you re just starting out or have a small family, you owe it to yourself to look at this 2 bed/1 bath, 768 sq. ft. home. Talk to one of our representatives today by calling and schedule a viewing!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Home surrounded by Circus World in Baraboo coming down

Home surrounded by Circus World in Baraboo coming down

A historic house on the 500 block of Lynn Street in Baraboo is being demolished on Feb. 1. The house was the home of the Riley family for years after Opal Riley refused to sell the house to Circus World Museum in the late 1960s. After building around the house, the circus acquired the house in 2005 and housed performers until 2012.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News