Would you like to Pay $299 for your first month rent? Oak Park Terrace Manufactured home community has the perfect home for you. This Brand New 2 bed 2 bath Home offers over 1,024 Sq.Ft of living space. Enjoy the open floorplan, upgraded appliances, spacious bedrooms and much more. Oak Park Terrace is located minutes away from the Dane County Airport and is close to public transportation, golf courses, the farmer s market, UW Campus, museums, restaurants and much more. Call us today to schedule a Self-Tour.
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,430
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Elroy woman is charged for methamphetamine after allegedly passing out in her car in a Mauston resident’s backyard.
Multiple vehicles reported having flat tires on I-90 near Wisconsin Dells due to drywall screws that spilled onto the roadway.
PORTAGE – Ashley Marie Slama, 23, of Portage, was unexpectedly and selfishly taken from this world due to a tragic car accident at no fault of…
A 36-year-old Elroy man died after a motorcycle crash in Wonewoc Monday, according to a release from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson.
Two areas will be closed due to new construction projects in Beaver Dam.
The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash Saturday in Fairfield allegedly admitted to running from a police stop because he had a susp…
COLUMBUS — Columbus hired a familiar face for its new fire chief. Scott Hazeltine, a captain and training officer for Columbus Fire Department…
JUNEAU – A 51-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to six years in prison for possession of child pornography.
Next year, the Portage Community School District will close Rusch Elementary School instead of spending $18 million to repair it.
BARABOO—David Dale De Serre Jr., age 42, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.