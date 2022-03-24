 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,450

A two-bedroom apartment in a stand-alone building on 620 S Park St Near UW, Meriter and St. Mary's Hospitals available for occupancy end of Aug or Sept 1. Hardwood floors in Living & bedrooms; Ceramic tile in kitchen and dinette; Very spacious living room; Major renovation in 2013 including completely new electric, plumbing, heating, water heater, water softener. BRAND NEW Kitchen in 2020.

