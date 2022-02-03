2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,450

This is the perfect home for individuals, couples or even Roommates. Highland Manor Manufactured home community offers the perfect lifestyle for you. This Brand New 2 bed 2 bath Home offers over 896 Sq. Ft of living space. Enjoy this open floor plan, upgraded appliances and private back yard to relax outside. Highland Manor is located less than 2 miles away from Lake Monona & Lake Waubesa and is close to all restaurants shopping centers and much more. Call us today to schedule a Self-Tour. Don't forget to ask about our Affordable Finance options.