Check out one of the best kept housing secrets in town, Oak Park Terrace, a well-maintained, professionally maintained manufactured home. Don t just rent an apartment! Rent a 2 bed/1 bath home for only $1,595.00 per month, including site fees! Call today to schedule a viewing of this home before someone else calls your hand!
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,595
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beaver Dam man faces charges including battery to staff in the emergency room at Marshfield Medical – Beaver Dam
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Beaver Dam man faces felony charges after assaulting staff and making profane comments while at Marshfield Medical Cent…
WAUPUN – With the New Year comes a new lease on life for one area woman.
A 34-year-old Marshall man died after a car crash in the Columbia County town of Hampden Thursday afternoon.
A New Lisbon man who allegedly broke into a pharmacy and stole 1,000s of pills is charged with multiple felonies, including burglary and drug …
JUNEAU – A 51-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to spend four years in prison on Thursday for his fifth offense of driving while intoxicated.
Columbia County officials are investigating the deaths of three people in Lodi 23 years ago.
JUNEAU – A 42-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for carrying a pipe bomb in his vehicle while driving arou…
PARDEEVILLE—Chelsea Jordan Becker, age 29, of Pardeeville, Wis., passed away due to an unknown septic infection on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at …
Community leaders are working together to address childcare shortages that are effecting the workforce and therefore the economy in Dodge County.
Carrie Lynn’s Coffee on the corner of DeWitt Street and West Conant Street recently opened and the owner continues to make changes to best fit…