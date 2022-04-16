 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,750

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,750

Own your own home in a quiet, well-maintained neighborhood! This 2 bed/2 bath home was manufactured in 2018, and has 1056 sq. ft. of living space. Call us today to schedule a showing and see all the benefits of living in Oak Park Terrace, a professionally managed community. Ask about our special incentive programs! This one won t last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One dead in Spring Green crash

One dead in Spring Green crash

The driver of a Toyota RAV4 died Tuesday morning after a collision with a semi truck on U.S. Highway 14 in Spring Green, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News