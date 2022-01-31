EQUITY MAKES MORE SENSE THAN PAYING RENT! Enjoy the benefits of owning your own home without having to worry about yard work or show shoveling. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is perfect for all walks of life, situated in the rear of the association away from traffic, yet provides easy access to shopping, downtown Madison and the Interstate. The open floor plan will let you customize your space as you can dream it, along with an efficiently designed kitchen that supplies ample storage and counter space. In-unit laundry conveniently located within the primary bedroom walk-in-closet. Association includes fitness center, with sauna and outdoor pool. Monthly condo fee includes your heat, hot water, sewer, trash removal and more! LOW UPKEEP; BIG VALUE. Call for details.
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $129,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
About a month ago, the Badgers reached out to the uncommitted 6-foot-5, 225-pounder with an offer.
Portage officials have taken the first step to building a proposed housing subdivision on a 60-acre lot.
A Mauston man wanted on a warrant for a hit and run in Dane County is charged for drug crimes in Juneau County after police allegedly found hi…
“Three years ago I never would have thought that this is where I’d be in my life,” the senior said of going from novice to a title contender and a college recruit in a little over 24 months
The Fire Chief of the Endeavor Moundville Fire Department has been placed on administrative leave.
A rural Beaver Dam man who was vaccine hesitant said his infection with COVID-19 nearly cost him his life.
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Columbus man was taken into custody Thursday evening in connection with the bank robbery that occurred at the Horicon S…
4.0 grade-point average
The Village of Lake Delton has a litany of plans for improvement and maintenance in 2022, with hopes to continue developing tourism while getting prepared for a large road project in three years.
Warriors' 2013 grads Brady and Taylor Huenink found success when they were in school. Now they're in the coach's chairs