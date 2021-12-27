 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $135,000

Westside Condo located next to shops, restaurants, park, walking path, bus line etc. Park off the street with your own private 2-car tandem garage with direct access to the building. Updates include: new flooring, new windows, new energy efficient AC, updated washer and dryer.

