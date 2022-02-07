 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $139,900

Offers due Monday by noon. Move-in ready 2 bedroom 2nd floor condo with private entry & heated underground parking & storage unit. Great location on Madison's east side near parks, schools, bus-line, shopping, restaurants and much more!! Nicely maintained with roof replaced in 2019, furnace in January of 2022, windows in 2020, washer/dryer in 2020 and more! Spacious living-dining room, large bedrooms, walk-in closet. Don't sleep on this one. Parking spaces are 932 & 932A.

