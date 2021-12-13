 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $139,900

Why rent when you can own? This 2 bedroom, 2 bath in a pet friendly complex, features laminate flooring, in-unit laundry, en-suite in the main bedroom and a private balcony. Enjoy summers lounging at the pool. Relax in the sauna after a workout in the fitness room. Lots of storage space. Did I mention that heat is included in the condo fee?

