2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $164,900

Location, Location, LOCATION! Enjoy life on a dead end street, just steps to the bike path. All the amenities are a short walk or bike ride away! If the amazing location doesn't sell you, how about the beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the house and the long lasting metal roof! Private, fenced in backyard is perfect for enjoying the beautiful Wisconsin weather. Chickens are permitted! Giant raspberry and strawberry bushes are a real treat during the summer months. This house oozes opportunity to make it your own, but it is also MOVE IN READY! At this price? WOW! Enjoy peace of mind with a Basic UHP Home Warranty