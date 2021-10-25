 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $167,500

Hard-to-find 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath first floor condo in Sleepy Hollow! Great location on Madison's west side with easy access to downtown and Lake Monona. Updates include all flooring and bathrooms. Condo has an in-unit washer/dryer, one underground parking stall, and storage. Open concept boasts large living/dining room with breakfast bar, galley kitchen and walkout to patio. Professionally managed association with heated outdoor pool, playground with green space. Move-in ready!

