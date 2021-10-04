2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $169,900

Great Beginnings! Why Pay Rent, when you can afford to OWN your own home?! This quaint cape cod charmer is nestled on a large shaded lot. Your warm living room invites you to unwind after a long day. Making every square inch count, the kitchen boasts a great clean, uncluttered, cozy, and efficient look. Upstairs, the primary bedroom includes another space that can be utilized as an office/den, making it the ultimate private retreat. Downstairs, the full basement helps keep your dirty laundry hidden and cures any storage issues you might have. Outside you have a privately fenced yard that will be perfect for hosting backyard gatherings. Single car attached garage too. Opportunity is knocking on this one, contact us today to schedule a showing!