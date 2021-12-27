Upgraded and updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in a highly desirable west side area. Open floor plan boasts new flooring throughout and includes a spacious living room, kitchen with newer backsplash and countertops, dining area, 2 bedrooms, and even a deck to enjoy the outdoors! Laundry room onsite (each owner can supply their own machines) and reasonable condo fees include 1 garage stall, 1 outside parking space, water, hot water and heating, plus snow removal, lawn care and trash removal.
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $178,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Baraboo man is facing a number of criminal felony charges related to methamphetamine following a search warrant at the man’s home.
A 42-year-old Beaver Dam man crossing the intersection of Wayland and Burnett streets was severely injured after being struck by a car which t…
A Mauston man working at a Mauston gas station allegedly stole $9,300 from the cash register over a two to three year period.
A Wisconsin Dells man is facing charges after allegedly causing $30,000 of damage to a Wisconsin Dells business.
JUNEAU – A 31-year-old Beaver Dam man was bound over for trial Thursday after allegedly assaulting and threatening his fiancée over a two-week…
JUNEAU – A month after the Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved its 2022 budget, a substantial raise for county personnel threw the boar…
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
Cambria-Friesland Superintendent to retire and move on to different avenues in the world of education
CAMBRIA – Cambria-Friesland School District is searching for its next superintendent but will have some big shoes to fill as Timothy Raymond r…
Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin finally re-opened Thursday night after dozens of vehicles were involved in multiple crashes in the morning.
A mobile home and several outbuildings north of Baraboo were destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon, according to Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve.