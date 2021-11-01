2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $180,000

Upgraded and updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in a highly desirable west side area. Open floor plan boasts new flooring throughout and includes a spacious living room, kitchen with newer backsplash and countertops, dining area, 2 bedrooms, and even a deck to enjoy the outdoors! Laundry room onsite (each owner can supply their own machines) and reasonable condo fees include 1 garage stall, 1 outside parking space, water, hot water and heating, plus snow removal, lawn care and trash removal.