2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $189,900

Wonderful 2-bedroom 2-bath, first floor condo on Madison’s west side! Enjoy your spacious living room w/ fireplace or relax on the deck with a hot cup of coffee. Large primary bedroom with roomy closet and private bathroom with shower/soaking tub. Cook and entertain in your kitchen w/ brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Newer paint. Heated underground parking space. Condo amenities include outdoor pool, tennis court, sand volleyball, grilling area, club house, exercise facility, sauna, and hot tub. Close to and easy access to shopping, restaurants, and parks. Elite UHP Warranty!