 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $199,000

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $199,000

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $199,000

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit perfectly located on the west side near Epic, shopping and more! Wonderful split-bedroom floor plan invites with a large dining area, open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry, newer stainless steel appliances and faucet, massive living room (pool table included) with walkout to a private patio overlooking green space. All new laminate hardwood flooring throughout plus updated flooring in kitchen and baths! Main bedroom offers a large walk-in closet and spacious private bath. Second bath contains laundry area with a newer high efficiency stackable! Exercise room is just down the hall. One indoor, underground parking space and a large storage locker are included. Additional outdoor parking spaces.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News