2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $199,000

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit perfectly located on the west side near Epic, shopping and more! Wonderful split-bedroom floor plan invites with a large dining area, open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry, newer stainless steel appliances and faucet, massive living room (pool table included) with walkout to a private patio overlooking green space. All new laminate hardwood flooring throughout plus updated flooring in kitchen and baths! Main bedroom offers a large walk-in closet and spacious private bath. Second bath contains laundry area with a newer high efficiency stackable! Exercise room is just down the hall. One indoor, underground parking space and a large storage locker are included. Additional outdoor parking spaces.