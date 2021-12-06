WOW! All Dressed Up and Ready to SELL! Meticulously maintained, Boasting a superbly updated main bath (2019), new furnace 2015, AC 2016, & other great Upgrades, you'll find this terrific Sun-drenched 1564 sq ft corner unit checks all your boxes! Quality construction featuring 9' ceilings, spacious Kitchen w/solid surface counters, center island/breakfast bar & Dining open to the large Living Room w/gas fireplace & adjacent Sun Room. Two sizeable BR's, 2 BA's, PLUS a Den w/beautiful built-in cabinetry & stained glass transom, convenient in-home laundry, BIG storage closet, elevator to heated parking, & add'l storage unit complete the picture!
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $199,000
