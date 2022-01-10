2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $200,000

Showings begin 1/8. Inviting ranch home with tons of character on Madison’s east side, down the street from Starkweather Creek Path, and close to shopping and dining. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Secluded space for a home office, making working from home easy. Main level laundry; spacious yard with room for gardening; newer appliances. Unparalleled location, character, and value!