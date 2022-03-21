 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $219,900

Don't miss this gorgeous east condo that is an absolute showstopper. Renovated from top to bottom (approx $25k in upgrades) including a new furnace and air conditioner;new kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances (fridge has water hook up!),new single basin sink, new hardware; brand new marble bath counters; fresh interior paint and new flooring. The kitchen is well-sized with a breakfast bar & an adjacent dining area which is part of an open living area filled with tons of natural light. Great layout with 2 separated bedrooms and a primary suite with walk-in closet. You'll find tons of storage throughout the unit, including a storage unit in the garage.Rare to find in condos, this development is adjacent to a quiet residential neighborhood (Door Creek).

