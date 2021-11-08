2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $219,900

Who has some love to give? Desirable Cherokee Garden Condo in need of new willing and able owner! Priced 30k below market value! 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, towering vaulted ceilings, beautiful 4 season sun porch are waiting for you. 2 underground parking spots, storage, heat & hot water all included in condo fees. Needs paint, flooring, and kitchen appliances. Roll up your sleeves, make this baby shine, and build some equity! Unit sold as-is.