2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $220,000

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, condo in desirable Fitchburg area close to downtown Madison and Madison's west side. First floor unit with patio. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and it's own full bathroom. In unit washer and dryer included. Underground parking with remote opener and underground storage as well! Well maintained, repainted and all stainless steel appliances. Dog and cat friendly condos. Also with community room for parties and a fitness room! Take a look!