2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $220,000

Showings Begin 12/12. HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS! Make your homeowner wishes come true with your own two story townhouse on Madison's East Side. Watch the 1st snowfall through your big windows in the comfy living room. This condo features a great floor plan with spacious rooms. Vaulted ceilings in primary bedroom with double closets. Updates in recent years include washer and dryer, lighting, faucets, reverse osmosis, and GFCI's, where needed. The basement is unfinished and ready for your ideas. The condo is VA approved for a government loan. Snow removal, trash removal, washer, dryer, patio - all included! Dogs OK! The feeling of a single family home without all the hassle - Gift yourself this home before it's gone!