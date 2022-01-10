2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $224,900

Light, bright and fresh 1st floor unit with private entry, in unit laundry and attached 1 car garage. New flooring and carpet throughout, fresh paint. Main bedroom with walk in closet, 2nd storage closet and private bath with walk in shower. Spacious 2nd bedroom with large closet. Open concept living, dining and kitchen area's. Kitchen with huge island and ample cabinets for all your cooking needs. Huge hallway entry closet for added storage. Oversized single car garage door with opener. Glass door from dining area to private outdoor patio space. Mature landscape, quiet and convenient location. Room sizes and square footage approx.