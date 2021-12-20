 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $225,000

Why rent when you can own? Come home to a place that feels secluded while still being close to all of the amenities on Madison's West Side. This quiet townhouse backs up to Woodland Hills Park and has plenty of outdoor space for you to enjoy. Bring your pets and enjoy an attached garage, private entrance, screened-in porch and sunlight galore throughout your new home. During winter you will love the cozy living room featuring a woodburning fireplace to keep you warm while enjoying the views of falling snow through your patio doors on both ends of the home. Upstairs your master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet, an updated bathroom and its own private deck!  Monthly condo fee is $272 which includes parking, trash removal, snow removal, common area maintenance, common area insurance and reserve fund.   Pets allowed! Number of pets and breed restrictions set by Ponwood Condominium Association.   Items Included: Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposal and Window Coverings.

