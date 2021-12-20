The PERFECT home to start the new year! This darling east side bungalow welcomes you with its gleaming hardwood floors and built-in window seat, two spacious bedrooms with full closets and large full bathroom. The kitchen has lots of storage, space for dining and window over the sink looks into the big backyard w/ mature tree and room for entertaining, play and plantings. Large 1-car garage and unfinished basement have plenty of storage and opportunity for expansion, but there is already a big finished office w/ closet ready for work-from-home or potential to make a 3rd bedroom! All of this for under $250,000 and in a great location near all Monona and the booming Near East side of Madison has to offer!
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $240,000
