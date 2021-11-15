 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $249,900

Kick off your shoes and relax in this beautiful condo overlooking greenspace and fountains. Sweeping cathedral ceilings welcome you as you walk in and the large galley kitchen with seating area will make your chef friends a tiny bit jealous. You will love relaxing on the three-season porch watching the seasons change. There's a storage unit off the three-season room and one in the heated garage. The association is great about making sure you're taken care of. Beautiful walk-in shower (2021 - $10,000), newer windows (5-6 years ago) and central air (2-3 years ago). If you autopay your condo dues, there's a $20/month discount.

