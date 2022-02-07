 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $249,900

No showings till Sat., Feb. 5. Bright & light 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome condo in Poplar Creek Condominium Assn! This home has it all -- and everything you've been looking for -- large, open rooms, great kitchen, 2 roomy bedrooms and a 2-car attached garage! Plus, there's an 11x10 bonus room off the huge master closet --use it for storage, a nursery, an office or an exercise room! And the Maytag washer & dryer are staying, too! The kitchen features a work island, breakfast bar and pantry! A gas fireplace adds warmth and charm to the living room! Water & sewer charges are included in the monthly condo fee! New Rheem water heater (5/21)! Don't miss this one! Any offers will be reviewed at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8. Offers submitted no later than noon, Feb. 8, for consideration.

