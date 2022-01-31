2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $260,000

Showings start on 1/28. This fantastic 2 bedroom bungalow is move-in ready and waiting for you! So many updates throughout - sunken living room features bamboo hardwood flooring and a brand new sliding glass door, opening up to a private, outdoor patio. Luxury vinyl plank throughout the rest of the home. Main floor bathroom has been updated with new vanity, toilet, shelving, and fixtures! Upstairs bedroom is vaulted with bonus space to use as a closet, seating area or office! Basement is partially finished as well - perfect for a hobby space or home gym! Located in the desirable Lake Edge neighborhood, only a few blocks from the lake and all of the fantastic Madison bike trails!