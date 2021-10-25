2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $274,900

Move right in to this quaint and sweet East Madison Bungalow! This home features a nice four season room adjacent to the living room; a very clean and dry basement with tons of storage space; 1 car detached garage with a workshop and shed in backyard for yard tools! Beautiful fenced in back yard, established landscape with some trees and flowers is great for gardening and entertaining. Located close to the bus line, restaurants & bars, dog park and Emerson Elementary school. Don't miss this affordable and adorable gem; schedule your private showing today!