This light and bright West Madison Condo is waiting for you! Vaulted ceilings and open floor plan welcome you into to this fantastic space. Updated Kitchen features custom plank bar top and accent counter, Beverage chiller, wine rack 5 burner gas stove and concrete counter tops. Primary bedroom comes complete with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and ensuite bath with custom sink and cabinets. Custom living room touches include updated wood mantle and fireplace surround, entertainment accent and built-in cabinet. The in-unit laundry room opens into an additional room with so many possible uses! 2 car garage includes shelving and attic access. Coffee on the newly rebuilt deck is a great way to start the day. Set up your private showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $275,000
Nine Beaver Dam businesses have been cited by police for selling alcohol to minors during compliance checks over two February weekends.
Dawn Manor, a historic Lake Delton house built in 1855, is in the early process of being relocated. The house, which was owned at a time by W.J. Newman, the creator of Lake Delton, was built by Captain Abraham Vanderpoel, one of the signers of the Wisconsin Constitution.
Among the contested races for a seat on the Sauk County Board in Tuesday's spring election, two incumbents could not keep their hold on the position, and one lost to the now youngest supervisor.
Nathan L. Schultz, 41, is charged with felony counts of intimidate victim/threaten force, strangulation and suffocation, and false imprisonment.
A 26-year-old Columbus man was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorized skateboard crashed in Columbus on Saturday.
The 56-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after striking a tree off Highway 12-16 in the town of Lemonweir, the Juneau County Sheriff's Office said.
Eric Warnke, 22, needs a kidney transplant. He's looking for a living donor and asking, "Could you be a match?"
Kelsey Musgrove, 30, died from traumatic injuries she suffered during a fall down a riverbank while hiking alone in northern Wisconsin, authorities said.
Election results for contested races in the 2022 spring election.
Portage business owner Mitchel Craig has been elected as the next mayor of the city in Tuesday’s election. Craig defeated incumbent Rick Dodd.