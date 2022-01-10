2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $295,000

Show 1/7 Stunning Townhouse boasts a great location off the beaten path next to large parks & walking trails! New laminate flooring in entry, open concept w/vaulted ceilings, skylight, gas fireplace, formal dining & kitchen w/new bosch dishwasher, cafe style refrigerator & convection oven (refrigerator on order), & breakfast bar! Large screened porch off living great for morning coffee or entertaining & front brick paved patio! Garage is immaculate w/ epoxy coated floor, 1st flr laundry & mud rm! 2nd floor boasts owners suite w/walk in shower & tile flrs, large walk in closet and second bdrm & bath for guests! Full basement great for hobbies and/or ready to finish. Updates inc insulation in attic & box sills, furnace, A/C, H2O softener/heater all in '17, windows & patio doors & more!