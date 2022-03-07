No showings until open house this Sunday, March 6 at 11:00. Enjoy this well-maintained home on a quiet street in a great neighborhood near a city park and elementary school. Quick access to Highway 51 and the Interstate. Mature trees and many perennials provide your own private green space with little maintenance on your part. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances and LVP flooring. Updated bath has custom tile work in large shower. Both kitchen and bath have granite countertops. Garage has work bench, epoxy floor and new garage door. New insulation throughout the house. Brand new furnace, and newer AC. Roof and gutters replaced about 6 years ago. See list of all Features and Updates in associated documents. Sellers prefer flexible closing date - likely mid to late April.
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $299,900
