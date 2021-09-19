You'll love the feeling of privacy this sweet little bungalow offers you right in the middle of the city!! Surrounded by mature landscaping, an abundance of perennial groundcover and a wide variety of Hosta's...offers pretty simple lawn maintenance. Sweet location with easy access to UW Hospital and Campus, great restaurants like Hollanders at Hilldale and The Great Dane, quick drive or bike ride to Metcalfe's or Whole Foods...close to city parks, bike trails and the bus line! Relax inside in a spacious living/dining room filled with vinyl windows, Oak wood floors, radiant heat, a gas fireplace, 1-2 bedrooms and a 3 season room that could easily be heated. Attached 1 car garage, updated electrical panel in 2020. Property being sold As-Is...being prepared for photos!
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $300,000
