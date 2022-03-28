 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $300,000

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $300,000

Cute bungalow two blocks off of University Ave near La Brioch! Close to UW Hospital and a quick shot into the UW Campus. Beautiful oak hardwood floors, new walk-in shower and exterior paint in 2021, new windows, blinds, carpet, interior paint, furnace, water softener and lighting in 2019! New roof in 2006. SO many great updates and now it's ready for YOU!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News