Showings begin 3/26. Beautiful luxury condominium home in Madison’s desirable, waterfront Mariner’s Cove community. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a full ensuite bath and spa-like luxurious jetted tub with separate walk-in shower. You’ll love the spacious sunroom, providing an extra space to relax and enjoy views of the outdoors. Private, 1-car garage; indoor and outdoor pools and hot tubs; well-equipped fitness room; tennis court; boat slip included; clubhouse, perfect for parties and family gatherings; in-unit laundry; private entrance. Unparalleled location, amenities, and style!
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $300,000
