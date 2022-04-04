2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $314,900

Welcome home. This immaculate townhouse has it all: great location to parks, trails, and shopping, large 2 car garage w/ epoxy coating, sunny deck overlooking large yard, 3 floors of spacious living. New roof. New AC. Closets by design. Wooden blinds throughout. Kitchen updated with corian countertops and a new fridge.This home is well maintained and ready for move in. Showings start Thursday 3-24, 12 noon. Please remove shoes, leave card and turn off lights.