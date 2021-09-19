Quaint, move-in-ready home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Cozy up to the large fireplace, located in the center of the home with beautiful detailing in crown molding, fantastic brick work, and wooden built-ins. Convenient main floor laundry. Large, finished basement for game days or an additional play area. Unfinished bonus space in basement for storage. Fabulous front porch and private back patio area for relaxing in the great outdoors. New roof in 2017. Near Haen Family Park and conveniently located next to shopping and restaurants, this is a must see!
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $315,000
