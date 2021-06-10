Show Date 06/10/21. This stunning Condo in Coventry Village Condo community, this is a must see! Beautiful brightly lit Ranch Condo Features and amazing very private Sun Room, Vaulted Ceilings, an updated kitchen, Granite countertops, and a patio that backs up to the Greenspace of the old Holy Name Seminary for tons of privacy! Large bedrooms with a spacious walk-in closet in the main. Both Bathrooms have Tubs and grab bars in the main. Full basement comes complete with a bright Egress window so if you want to add more living space down the road or... this would be an ideal option for a live in caregiver moving forward. Seller is providing a 1 year UHP Home Warranty at closing. View More
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $319,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
TOWN OF BARABOO — A pickup truck overturned in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night on Highway 136, killing the driver. The victim was identifie…
A pickup truck overturned in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night on Highway 136 in the town of Baraboo, killing the driver.
The 66-year-old Indiana man has not yet entered a plea to felony charges of rape, neglect of a dependent and practicing medicine without a license.
- Updated
A 32-year-old Wisconsin Dells man was arrested in Onalaska May 11 after allegedly stealing a vehicle and using its radio to brag that his grandmother will enjoy the “new ride.”
Reed Andrew has always had a love for root beer and telling the story behind it. Now his dream has become a reality with the opening of the Mu…
A Wisconsin Dells man faces more than 13 years in prison after allegedly driving into pedestrians standing on a sidewalk during the annual Aut…
A Beaver Dam area man received probation after pleading no contest to a contractor theft charge.
A Baraboo man was released on a $500 cash bond Friday after being charged with sexual assault.
A Necedah man is facing felony sexual assault charges after allegedly repeatedly touching and exposing himself to a juvenile.
A Mauston man has plead guilty for possession of methamphetamine after law enforcement responded to a New Lisbon hotel for a drug overdose.