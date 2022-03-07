 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $325,000

Location, location, location! Walk to UW, coffee shops, grocery stores, Regent and Monroe St. This wonderful second floor unit has wonderful sunlight w/windows on 3 sides and an outdoor deck space. Features an open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings, a loft, some wood floors, newer appliances in the large kitchen, and just wonderful living spaces. Unit has an unfinished storage unit in the unit itself (144 sqft not included in sqft) which could be a possible office/bonus space plus a large storage unit in the lower level (10x13). Parking is 1 stall in a shared garage. Building has work/tool shop area for anyone who likes projects.

