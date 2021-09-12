2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $329,900

This beautifully updated two-bedroom stand-alone ranch is perfect for your new home. Gorgeous updated kitchen with solid surface countertops, matching tile backsplash, and an island perfect for entertaining your friends. Spacious living and dining areas with lots of light and plantation shutters. Brazilian hardwood floors in the kitchen and living areas. Bathrooms have solar tubes to bring in natural light. Main level has been plumbed for stackable washer/dryer. Lower level finished with walk out to private patio. Free-standing fireplace. Large workroom in lower level for crafts and hobbies. Located in Tamarack Trails. www.tamaracktrails.com All exterior is maintained by the HOA. Amenities include clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.