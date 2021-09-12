This beautifully updated two-bedroom stand-alone ranch is perfect for your new home. Gorgeous updated kitchen with solid surface countertops, matching tile backsplash, and an island perfect for entertaining your friends. Spacious living and dining areas with lots of light and plantation shutters. Brazilian hardwood floors in the kitchen and living areas. Bathrooms have solar tubes to bring in natural light. Main level has been plumbed for stackable washer/dryer. Lower level finished with walk out to private patio. Free-standing fireplace. Large workroom in lower level for crafts and hobbies. Located in Tamarack Trails. www.tamaracktrails.com All exterior is maintained by the HOA. Amenities include clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $329,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
A Mauston woman is facing drug charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine.
JUNEAU – A 57-year-old Beaver Dam woman made her initial appearance in court Tuesday after being arrested for an alleged fifth offense of oper…
A Missouri man secretly installed a video camera in a bathroom at his home and recorded guests during a pool party there, authorities say.
A 30-year-old Mauston man is charged with his fifth operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop where he allegedly told a police officer …
Alleged improvised explosives found during a Portage traffic stop led to charges for a father and son. Police said the men told officials the …
A Pardeeville man was charged with felony intimidation of a victim after dispatch received a call with a woman screaming for a man to “stay away.”
Nancy Zieman’s legacy continues as a new retail store and a mural featuring her likeness come to downtown Beaver Dam this fall.
Wisconsin Dells Wo-Zha-Wa Days festival will return for its 54th year after it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, and is the events plan…
JUNEAU – A 37-year-old Randolph man made his initial appearance in court Tuesday after being arrested over the weekend for an alleged fifth of…