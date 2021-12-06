Highly desirable ground floor corner unit with elevator access to heated garage with 2 parking stalls and 8x8 storage unit! Non-smoking building! Unit features a screened porch with access to garden space, large sun room, and an open concept great room with a fireplace and custom-built bookcase. Ceramic tile flooring in the sun room, kitchen and both baths. Spacious bedrooms with laminate hardwood flooring and ample closet space. Wonderful kitchen with new LG gas range, Kohler sink and LG French door refrigerator! In-unit laundry room with Maytag front loaders and a brand new furnace in 2021. Excellent storage throughout! Condo fee includes water, hot water, water softening, building and grounds maintenance, pool and elevator maintenance. Well maintained property with a heated pool!
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $340,000
