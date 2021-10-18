2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $349,900

No showings until Open House, Sunday, 10/17. Cute as a button 2 story with incredible location, and is Move In Ready! Literally a hop, skip and jump to Barrymore Theater, shops, restaurants, etc! Beautifully maintained front gardens for a perfect entrance! Spacious fenced backyard w/large storage shed(w/electricity). Tile floor entryway leads to wood floor living room, dining area, & nice kitchen with so much character. Stainless 5 burner gas range/dbl oven perfect for cooking fresh meals! 2 bedrms & 1 full bath up! LL laundry, storage/mechanical room, office/rec rm, & bonus finished rm (Currently a dark rm). Recent improvements include walls & attic insulation, new windows, new slider, new deck, cement fiberboard siding. Bathrm w/heated tile floor, soaker tub, tiled shower, sink&toilet.