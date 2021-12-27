 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $360,000

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $360,000

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $360,000

Class + convenience = easy living on the the lake! Enjoy AM or PM drinks on your private balcony with panoramic views of Lake Mendota. This sought-after building is peaceful, well-maintained, & offers all the benefits of the low-effort condo lifestyle. Experience lake living at its finest with pier access, plus a beautiful lakefront trail/common-space. Layout offers 2 bedrooms (owner’s suite w/ private full bath), ample living room, and smart kitchen layout (lots of storage, workspace). Ideal location is so close to UW campus & hospital, bus lines, restaurants, & shopping; all while being only minutes from downtown. Association benefits include an onsite exercise room, heated underground parking, & a storage area. Welcome home! (covemadison.com for condo docs & more)

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News