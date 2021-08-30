2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $374,900

Luxury home in the sought-after Tamarack Trails! You will fall in love the moment you step into this fully updated, 2 bed/2.5 bath with high-end finishes throughout. Kitchen features beautiful European cabinets, tile backsplash, quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, and oversized dining area. Open living room w/ stunning custom fireplace with walk out to private patio. Laundry on main level for extra convenience. Upstairs includes 2 master suites, California closets and spa like en-suites. This townhouse with private entry is situated within perfect distance to clubhouse, pool, tennis w/ walking paths throughout!