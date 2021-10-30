2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $379,900

PRICE REDUCED $20,000! Be prepared to be impressed! Modern first floor unit w/private entry, 10' ceilings, & rare TWO parking spaces! This open floor plan unit is filled w/ natural light & oversized windows looking out to neighborhood park across the street. A large main bedroom w/ walk-in closet & private en suite bath feat. a tiled walk-in shower & dual vanity. Separate den that could be used as a 2nd bedroom has a walkthrough 1/2 bath attached. Modern kitchen w/granite counters & SS apps. Never have to deal with the hassle of street parking w/ 2 indoor assigned parking spaces included. Common amenities inc. workout center, community room w/ kitchen, & rooftop terrace overlooking Breese Stevens Field! Steps away from Festival Foods, Sylvee concert venue, Capitol Square, and so much more!